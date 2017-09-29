Liverpool Defender Pledges to Fight for First Team Place After Sporadic Start to Reds Career

Andrew Robertson has spoken of his determination to fight his way into the regular Liverpool staring lineup, following a sporadic start to life at Anfield since his £8m switch from Hull City in the summer.

The Scottish defender has featured in just three games this season, despite generally receiving praise for his performances. However, the form of Alberto Moreno and tendency of Jurgen Klopp to rotate his squad between cup and league has limited his opportunities.

“If you’re sitting on the bench or sitting in the stand then you have to believe that you can change things," Robertson told the club's official website.

“Even against Arsenal, I thought they were magnificent, to a man they were different class, but if you’re not in the team you’ve got to be thinking I can perform like that if I’m in that squad.

“If you don’t think that then what’s the point of being here because you’re just happy to sit on the bench or in the stands.

“All the lads here want to play, of course they do, but the gaffer’s got a tough job of just picking 11 players."

At 23-years-old, Robertson has time on his side, but is adamant that he needs to start playing as soon as possible.

“I don’t want to be here to just play second fiddle or just be happy to be on the bench, that’s never been in my nature and it never will be," he added.

“It’s a short career as it is, you want to play as much as you can, I’ll be working hard in training and when I do get my chance I need to try and take them in games.

“If I keep doing that then hopefully the manager gives me the nod and maybe gives me more of a starting spot.”