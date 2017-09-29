Soccer

Pep Guardiola Takes Cheeky Swipe at Manchester United's (Anti-)Football Philosophy

2 hours ago

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had a bit of a go at rivals Manchester United, claiming that they don't play attractive football.

The Spaniard juxtaposed Jose Mourinho's side with Premier League champions Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, describing them as teams that 'like to play football' while seemingly criticising United's approach.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I see Chelsea, I see Tottenham, they want to play, they like to play, and build up, so when United play long balls, second balls they play to Fellaini and Pogba after they have the quality to play," he said to the BBC“I have a lot of respect for my neighbours.”

“So some guys win every time, I don’t, but in a bad season, in a season where sometimes I felt that my team was the worst team in the world, where I felt I was the worst manager in the world, we win three trophies and go to the Champions League by winning a trophy, not by finishing fourth, third or second.

“Tonight was the victory of pragmatism, the victory of the humble people that respect the opponents, that try to stop the opponent’s qualities, that try to exploit the opponent’s weaknesses.”

Guardiola will have to do without Sergio Aguero when City host Chelsea on Saturday. The striker suffered a fractured rib in a car accident in Amsterdam on Friday night, and it is believed that he will need two to four weeks of recovery before returning to play.

The manager, though, steered clear of blaming his player, saying: "I think days off are to be happy. I want the players to be happy.

"I think the players have to rest mentally and physically. They can enjoy their lives. I want my players to have fun.

