Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reached out to fans via Twitter regarding the incident that saw him suffer a fractured rib on Thursday night.

The Argentinian was riding in a taxi when the driver inadvertently smashed the car into a pole, leaving his passenger nursing a rib injury which should keep him out of action for about two months.

Aguero has since revealed that he is at his Manchester home undergoing recovery, having received treatment.

"The taxi I was riding made a wrong turn and crashed against a pole. It was a very heavy slam but seatbelts prevented it from being worse," he tweeted.

"I'd like to thank the staff of the VU University Medical Amsterdam for their care and support. Hats off to all their team.

I'm home in Manchester after an exam by club Drs. It's a broken rib. Hurts, but I'm fine, fully focused on recovery. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/uamK7xwo99 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 29, 2017

"Thank you with all my heart for the supportive messages, they really do help me in recovering.

City will have to face Chelsea without their in-form striker on Saturday, but do have adequate firepower in reserve, with Gabriel Jesus set to lead the line. But Pep Guardiola will be hoping he can have his striker back sooner rather than later.