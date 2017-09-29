Soccer

VIDEO: Chelsea Star Eden Hazard Does Incredible Raheem Sterling Impression Ahead of Man City Clash

11 minutes ago

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been caught mimicking Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in a training video that has started to make its way around Twitter...and it's beautifully accurate.

England international Sterling has started this season on fire. While he's finding it tricky to nail down a starting spot in the elite City attacking line, the winger has still managed to rack up a hugely impressive six goals in all competitions - but he still runs really weird.

And Hazard has made a mockery of his Saturday opponent by pretending to take on Sterling's, shall we say 'technique'?

The Belgian just about nails it. Those trademark arms are spot on; you can't help but feel sorry for the young City man.

However, Sterling won't be too worried about how he runs as long as it's providing him with the same form he has started this season with. Under Guardiola, the 22-year-old seems to be adding goals to go along with his lightning pace; and if he can keep this up, he's in for one hell of a season in Manchester.

The citizens do have a few problems ahead of their Chelsea match, though. After the news emerged of Benjamin Mendy's ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, Friday morning saw reports of Sergio Aguero being in a nasty car accident, leaving the striker with a broken rib.

Manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Aguero will miss this weekend's tie, but is unsure of when the striker will be back:

"He cannot play tomorrow and maybe he won’t go to the international break. The first impression is that he’s broken the rib. Exactly how many days he’ll be off I don’t know." Guardiola told reporters (via Daily Mail).

"He’s OK. What matters now if he’s healthy. It doesn’t matter if he can play or not, just that he’s OK."

