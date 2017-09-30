Costa Revisited: Chelsea Fans Panic on Twitter as Morata Goes Off With Apparent Hamstring Injury

Chelsea were coming off quite the week, having beaten Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

But it seems like everything has come crashing down in the wake of Alvaro Morata's apparent injury.

The in-form Spanish striker, who had scored six goals in six outings prior to Saturday's match against Manchester City, actually subbed himself off the field in the first half of the match, getting replaced by Willian.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

There is no confirmation regarding the injury, but by the looks of things, it may very well be a hamstring issue.

Chelsea fans were not at all pleased to see the attacking gem walk off, especially as he had looked quite threatening whilst on. And as you can imagine, they set Twitter alight.