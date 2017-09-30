Soccer

Dejan Lovren Admits He Takes Five Pills Before Every Game as Injury Gets 'Worse and Worse'

an hour ago

Dejan Lovren has revealed the full extent of how much medication he is using to numb the pain and allow hims to get through Liverpool matches.

The centre-back spoke to Croatian news outlet Sportske Novosti about the injuries that are currently blighting his chances of even training with the rest of Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad at the club's Melwood training base.

Lovren has featured against Leicester City and Spartak Moscow in the past seven days after he was forced to sit out the 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City's hands and the 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to the Foxes, and he explained why he is having take five pills ahead of every game just to make it on to the pitch.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

He stated: “I have problems with my whole body for the last two weeks, my back and now I have hurt my Achilles tendon.

"I have big problems with the left side of my body. I am taking pills so I can play, five before every game. I play but I cannot train at all. That’s why I skipped matches against Manchester City and Burnley.”

There will potentially be no time for the Reds star to use the upcoming international break to rest and recuperate either after he was called up to the Croatia squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers.

Lovren, though, said that he had already spoken to head coach Ante Cacic about his ongoing injury troubles and hoped to get over them as soon as possible. He added: “It’s not normal to have four of five tablets before each game.

“I wanted to play, the coach put me in the team, but it is not good. For more than two weeks, I have had these problems. I'm worse and worse. For a long time, it makes no sense."

