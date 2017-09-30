Tottenham Hotspur punished an uncharacteristically defensively sloppy Huddersfield Town side this afternoon, thrashing them 4-0 in the Premier League at the John Smith's Stadium. The hosts looked unstoppable for much of the game, maintaining their 100% record on the road in all competitions this season.

The away side overcame some early jitters in front of a rampant Terriers support, with talismanic striker Harry Kane scoring a fine effort with a surging breakaway and cool finish. Spurs doubled their lead in the 16th minute, as Ben Davies clipped a superb finish into the bottom corner following a defensive clanger from Chris Lowe.

Harry Kane then doubled his tally for the day, slamming home a sumptuous, left-footed strike into top corner of the Terrier's now ravaged net. Chris Schindler scored an own-goal in the dying minutes of the game, deflecting Moussa Sissoko's shot beyond his own keeper and putting the icing on the cake for Spurs in a comprehensive victory over David Wagner's side.

Spurs took the game to the hosts from the first whistle, with star striker Harry Kane causing havoc in the opposition penalty area before seeing his firmly struck, pivoting shot blocked for a corner. The visitor's keeper was then tested by the home side, as Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith drew a smart stop from Hugo Lloris with a fine effort from distance.

The Terriers had their tails up, as they pressed Pochettino's side into making a number of passing errors. However, their bright spell was soon undone by Spurs, with star striker Harry Kane seizing upon a defensive error by defender Chris Lowe, before hurtling towards fifty yards towards the Huddersfield goal and cooly stroking home the finish passed Jonas Lössl.

In the 16th minute, Spurs doubled their lead, Delle Ali and Kane linking up well before Lowe again let his side again by inadvertently passing the ball to Ben Davies, allowing the left-back to race into the box and finished as emphatically as a centre-forward.

The hosts' day went from bad to worse in the 24th minute, with Kane furthering the talk of his world class status, picking up the ball on the edge of the area and bending a delicious left-footed shot beyond Lössl. Spurs were running riot, with the home fans reduced from roaring passion to whimpering despair after a clinical first-half from the visitors.

Spurs continued their assault on the Huddersfield defence in the second half, and Kane almost immediately claimed his hat-trick, after somehow failing to get on the end of what would surely have been a tap-in from Christian Eriksen's devilish corner.

The hosts improved dramatically in their defensive duties in the second half, stifling Spurs with the kind of dogged defending that had characterised their early start to the Premier League campaign. Dele Alli then continued his controversial week, being booked for diving after attempting to draw a foul from Lössl in a one-on-one position.

The game began to become disjointed, with the hosts unable to produce the creativity needed to unlock the Spurs defence, while the away side seemed happy to rest on their laurels after doing all the hard work in the first half. Terriers forward Elias Kachunga almost got on the end of a Scott Malone cross in th 71st minute, but couldn't leap high enough to divert the ball home

In the dying moments of the game, Sissoko bundled a close-range shot onto Schindler, who was unfortunate to deflect the goal into his own net to heap further misery onto a woeful afternoon for his club . Pochettino's side ran out deserved winners, sitting in third place in the league before the 3pm kick-offs began.