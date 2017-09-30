Jermain Defoe Claims Man Utd Youngster Can 'Dominate' Premier League Like Sergio Aguero

Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe is of the belief that Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford can reach, and surpass the goal-scoring heights of Sergio Aguero as the 'sky is the limit' for the 'unbelievable' youngster.

Defoe has worked alongside Rashford on international duty for England and in an interview with Jamie Redknapp for the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old revealed Rashford's natural instinct on the pitch means it will only be a matter of time before he consistently scores over 20 goals a season.

England v Lithuania - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite identifying Manchester City's Aguero as his first choice striker in the Premier League, Defoe was of the belief that the 19-year-old would one day reach a similar level which would see him dominate any competition like the Argentinian.

He said: "I think so, once he has that first season when he's scored 20 goals. You've already seen how he's scored a few goals and looks confident with his finishing now.

The Cherries forward is known for his hard work and dedication to the game and more often than not he stays behind after training to do a little extra, for both club and country. It was this desire to always improve which gravitated Rashford towards Defoe on international duty.

Defoe said of the encounter: "Rashford came up to me and spoke to me about finishing. I said to him before the last game [against Slovakia], 'Are you going to score for me today?' He said, 'I'm going to score because we've done finishing in training.'





True to his word Rashford scored the winning goal for the Three Lions earlier this month, and when asked what it was like to work with the United forward, Defoe added: "He's unbelievable. The sky is the limit for him.

"Before games he is calm and relaxed — then goes out and produces. It's only a matter of time before he starts scoring 20, 25 goals a season.





Defoe scored his first goal for Bournemouth since his return against Brighton a fortnight ago and despite the slow start to the season Defoe was quick to insist coming back to play for the Cherries required very little thought.

He added: "It was an easy decision. I had other options but thought it would be such a great place to be for the manager, the team finishing ninth in the Premier League, the spirit they had."