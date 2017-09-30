Liverpool Legend Phil Thompson Claims Klopp Could Be Lured by Prospect of Managing Bayern

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson seems to be of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp will be tempted by the managerial vacancy at Bayern Munich.

The Reds boss began his coaching career in Germany with Mainz 05, where he worked for seven years before moving to Borussia Dortmund, spending another seven years at the helm.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

And with Bayern getting rid of Carlo Ancelotti this week, the erstwhile centre-back reckons that Klopp would consider moving back to his country if the Bavarians came calling.

“As much as I love Klopp, he’s been fantastic," Thompson said on Sky Sports (via the Daily Star).

“Bayern Munich is one of the biggest teams in the world and he was forever selling his best players from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp: "There are bigger problems in the world at this moment than Bayern sacking Carlo Ancelotti." pic.twitter.com/A5xWbagNqV — Goal (@goal) September 29, 2017

“He realised the size of the football club, always had respect for them even when they were doing that.

“So yes, I would think it would be a temptation for him. They will look and they’ll be looking at a lot of clubs.”

Thompson also considers Newcastle gaffer Rafa Benitez a great candidate for the vacant post at the German side.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“Even Rafa Benitez, his CV is absolutely terrific," he added.

“He’s not done himself any harm at Newcastle. They went down, he managed to resurrect the football club, bring them back up.

“They absolutely love him there but other clubs would seriously look at Rafa Benitez. So yes the both of them would certainly be on their hit list.”