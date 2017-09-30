VIDEO: FIFA 18 Launch Advert Shows Off New Trick 'El Tornado' in Thrilling Style

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you'll obviously be aware that FIFA 18 has finally been released across the globe.

If you're a huge fan of the series then, really, what are you doing here reading this when you could be smashing your mates online?

Well, if you are here, you must have been intrigued by all the talk of EA Sports including a new skill - 'El Tornado' - in the latest edition of their big selling video game franchise. Be intrigued no more as, courtesy of the below launch advertisement, you can get all the information you need on it.

The track accomanying the commerical is a brand-new song penned by hip-hop duo Run the Jewels who, inspired by the terrific trick, made a new tune based solely on it.

Speaking about their track being part of FIFA's launch, the pair said: "Huge thanks to the folks at EA for including us in this iconic game.

“When we asked what they wanted they told us to just be us, which worked out nicely since we aren't good at much else. We tried to make something we could imagine playing in a stadium and getting everyone amped for the game.”

'El Tornado' is described as a "seamless dragback, flick and spinning volley" that we're sure loads of FIFA fans will be trying to master in a bid to embarrass their friends in online multiplayer.



Only four current FIFA players are able to pull off the superb flowing move, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Dele Alli and the legendary Roberto Carlos.

However, in a smart marketing move by EA, any player who manages to successfully complete 'El Tornado' in real life will have the skill added to their own set in-game. How good is that?