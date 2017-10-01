Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Las Palmas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Las Palmas travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona on Sunday in a La Liga match.

Ernesto Valverde's side has yet to lose in La Liga this season and is coming off a Champions League victory over Sporting in Lisbon on Wednesday. Barcelona has scored 20 goals and conceded just two in their first six league fixtures but will be without forward Ousmane Dembele for up to four months due to a thigh injury.

Las Palmas lost to Leganés last weekend, 2-0. Their rough start to the season is believed to be the end of the road for manager Manolo Marquez, who is expected to be sacked in favor of former Valencia manager Pako Ayestaran. Las Palmas currently sit in 15th place on the La Liga table, collecting just six points from their first six games.

Expect a mostly healthy Barcelona squad to dominate on Sunday.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Sunday, Oct.1, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch Live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

