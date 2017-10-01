Soccer

Chelsea Set to Make Eden Hazard the Highest Paid Player in Premier League With New Deal

an hour ago

Chelsea are set to make Eden Hazard the highest paid player in the Premier League with a lucrative new contract.

The Daily Express have reported that the Belgian international will be offered a bumper salary of £300k-a-week. Hazard could sign the new deal when he returns from national team duty in a fortnight, and once all the terms have been agreed.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The contract will likely end the interest of Real Madrid, who have been long-term admirers of Hazard. The 26-year-old's current deal sees him earn around £220k-per-week, and is set to expire in 2020.

But following confirmation of his extension, Hazard will be paid more than Manchester United's Paul Pogba, who earns £290k-a-week.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The former Lille winger has only recently returned to full fitness after picking up an ankle injury while with Belgium at the start of the season.

Hazard was excellent in Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano last week, but was left frustrated in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Manager Antonio Conte has urged Hazard to be more single-minded in front of goal. 

"If he scores one goal, he's happy and then, if there is another situation, he prefers to make an assist rather than scoring twice," Conte said. "I see, for Ronaldo, that if he scores once he wants two, three, four. It's the same for Messi.

"Yes, he can improve. At Atletico, he was important because he put the ball in for Alvaro to score our goal.

"It's very important that he is important in every game for us, to make chances, to score or to provide assists for our players. Very important."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters