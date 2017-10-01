Cherries Boss Eddie Howe Left Frustrated After Being Held to a Goalless Draw by Leicester

Bournemouth were held to a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium after Leicester City produced a resilient defensive display to deny the Cherries three crucial points.

Despite dominating possession and showing incredible capability going forward, the home side failed to break through the Leicester back line, who were under constant pressure for the majority of the game.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

With both teams desperately needing the three points, Eddie Howe has admitted he feels frustrated that his side couldn't unlock Leicester's defence.

As reported by Sky Sports, Howe said, "Very disappointed not to win, I thought we did everything to do that, the intent, attitude and energy of the team was very good.

"Right from the first few minutes I thought we made a really good start to the game, created a number of chances."

Howe also feels hard done by some of the decisions during the game, where it could be argued that Bournemouth should've had two penalties.

Speaking on Danny Simpson's supposed handball, he said, "I had no view at the time, I just saw that the shot had been blocked, I have only seen replays just a second ago and it looks a clear-cut handball.

"But I am sure from the referee's perspective he did not see it, otherwise he would have given it.

"The linesman is on the other side, so you hope that someone could see it out of the four of them with the fourth official as well, but it was not to be from our perspective."

Although clearly frustrated by the events that occurred on Saturday, the Cherries manager says there are positives to take away from the game as well.

"The most positive thing I can say is that despite the fact we dominated and made all those chances, we did not concede at the other end. And sometimes that can happen in games like this when you are so dominant.

"So we will take the point and be positive about how we have played today."

Bournemouth face a daunting trip to in-form Tottenham after the international break, and will be in desperate need of the three points after their slow start to the season continued