Soccer

Leicester Stars Riyad Mahrez & Islam Slimani Dropped by Algeria for World Cup Qualifiers

20 minutes ago

Algeria have omitted both Riyad Mahrez, the 2016 African Footballer of the Year, and Islam Slimani from their squad to face Cameroon in the next round of World Cup Qualifiers.

The Leicester duo are the two major casualties of a disastrous campaign, after back-to-back losses to Zambia in September ensured they couldn't qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

The Desert Foxes held high hopes of not only reaching the competition, but indeed surpassing their impressive showing in the 2014 tournament, when they bowed out in the Last 16.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

According to Reuters, the upcoming qualifiers against Cameroon this Saturday and Nigeria next month represent the last chance for coach Lucas Alcaraz to save his job; he was appointed in April of this year. 

In addition to the Leicester pair, ex Spurs midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has also missed out on the squad, while the once highly rated defensive midfielder Carl Medjani was ineligible after retiring from International football.

In their place, Alcaraz has welcomed four new players into the squad, including Hellas Verona's promising young winger Mohammed Fares. He will hope this injection of youth is enough to salvage his job, as well as some national pride, after Algeria's 'Golden Generation' failed to live up to expectations.

Algeria squad:


Goalkeepers: Raïs M'Bolhi (Stade Rennes, France), Abdelkadir Salhi (CR Belouizdad, Algeria), Toufik Moussaoui (Paradou AC, Algeria).

Defenders: Mohamed Fares (Hellas Verona, Italy), Faouzi Ghoulam (SSC Napoli, Italy), Rami Bensebaini (Stade Rennes, France), Aïssa Mandi (Real Betis, Spain), Abdelkader Bedrane (ES Sétif, Algeria), Liassine Cadamuro-Bentaiba (Nîmes Olympique, France), Farouk Chafai (USM Alger, Algeria), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray SK, Turkey), Zinedine Ferhat (Le Havre AC, France).

Midfielders: Raouf Benguit (USM Alger, Algeria), Sofiane Bendebka (MC Alger, Algeria), Saphir Taider (Bologna FC, Italy), Sofiane Daham (FC Sochaux, France).

Forwards: Hilal El Arabi Soudani (GNK Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia), Rachid Ghezzal (AS Monaco, France), Abderrahmane Meziane (USM Alger, Algeria), Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto, Portugal), Sofiane Hanni (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium), Ishak Belfodil (SV Werder Bremen, Germany), Oussama Darfalou (USM Alger, Germany).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters