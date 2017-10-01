Soccer

Manchester United Flop Adnan Januzaj Facing ‘Indefinite Period’ on the Sidelines

41 minutes ago

Real Sociedad have confirmed that Adnan Januzaj is set for an "indefinite period" in the physio room. The 22-year-old is hoping for a career resurgence while in Spain after being sold by Manchester United for £8m in the summer.

However, after just four appearances for the La Liga side the Belgian has suffered a knee injury and may be out for some time. According to an official statement from Real Sociedad "Adnan Januzaj completed the match against Zenit St. Petersburg without any complaints or apparent trauma, but an hour later began feeling intense pain in his right knee.

"The MRI scan taken yesterday showed a moderate articular effusion, which may be relation to previous meniscus operation. The initial plan will be to rest and undergo mild physiotherapy.

"His return to action will be progressive and will depend on how his recovery improves." There was a lot of hype and excitement surrounding Januzaj back in the 2013-14 season when at just the age of 16 he broke into the Manchester United side under David Moyes.

Nevertheless, he struggled for opportunities under Moyes' successors Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho and had underwhelming loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland before joining Real Sociedad in July 2017.

Januzaj so far has six caps for his national team and scored five goals in 84 league appearances, four of those goals coming in his breakout 2013-14 season. 

