Soccer

Watch: Lyon's Marcelo Receives Bizarre Red Card

0:30 | Soccer
Report: Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero Injured In Car Accident
Daniel Rapaport
27 minutes ago

All was well with Lyon on Sunday, as the side carried a comfortable 3-1 lead over Angers SCO, when center back Marcelo was called for a foul just outside his own box in the 50th minute. That's a dangerous place for a free kick, for sure, and Marcelo was yellow-carded. But still, Lyon was in control of the game. 

As the referee held up the actual card, Marcelo put his hands up in protest, which any fan who has seen any sports game is common; players flagged for violations tend not to agree with the referees. Still, nothing to see here. 

It got weird when Marcelo turned around and simultaneously flipped his left hand upwardly. In an extremely unfortunate and ultimately fateful stroke of terrible luck, Marcelo made contact with the referee as he was bringing the card down. 

The referee has to realize that was accidental, right? Wrong! The guy takes a second to process what happened then immediately reaches into his back pocket for the red!

That's a terrible call. Marcelo did not mean to make contact with the referee, and the only reason he did so is because the ref happened to bring his card down at the same exact second that Marcelo flipped his hand up. 

It got worse for Lyon—Angers scored twice after the red and the game finished 3-3. 

This red card will likely be appealed and should be revoked, meaning Marcelo should be able to play in Lyon's next Ligue 1 game, which is on Oct. 13 against Monaco. But Lyon likely gets the victory if this activist ref didn't levy out this ridiculous red card. 

Lyon fans: you have reason to be upset. Very, very upset.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters