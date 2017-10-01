Soccer

Spurs Defender Danny Rose Could Return for Champions League Clash With Real Madrid

11 minutes ago

Danny Rose is fighting to be match fit for Spurs's huge Champions League clash against defending champions Real Madrid. The Tottenham full-back has been making big progress in his recovery from a knee injury and could be just a fortnight away from a return.

Which would put Rose in contention to feature in that scintillating fixture that takes place at the Bernabeu on October 17. Rose has not played since January, but as reported by The Sun, could play providing there are no setbacks.

When talking about Rose's injury earlier this season, Pochettino said: “Of course I suffer because he is our player like Lamela and different players. You always want them fit and healthy and ready to compete available for selection.

“After the long term like him, I think it is difficult for him because players love to play football and be fit and healthy. He is suffering a lot – for eight or nine months – since January. It is a very difficult situation.


“We all try – the staff and everyone – to help him to keep pushing and try to be motivated as possible to be fit again and be available to help the team. I think they are doing well but still we have to wait and we cannot give a date when they can return to the group and start training.”

However, even if fit Rose may not walk straight back into the Spurs team due to the impressive performance of replacement Ben Davies. Yesterday the Welsh defender scored and also provided the assist for Moussa Sissoko’s first ever goal for Spurs.

