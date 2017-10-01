VIDEO: Long Term Absentee Benjamin Mendy Celebrates Man City's Goal From His Hospital Bed

Perhaps no one celebrated quite like Benjamin Mendy after Manchester City broke the deadlock at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The French defender is still in hospital, having completed surgery on his injured knee, but paid close attention to the events that unfolded during the match between City and Chelsea.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Kevin de Bruyne's 67th-minute goal proved the decider, with the Belgian blasting a shot from outside of the box to hand City the advantage.

And watching on from his room on the ward was the recovering Mendy, who went quite wild after seeing his new teammate score.

Check his reaction out in the video below.

Mendy is expected to be out of action until April, but it doesn't seem like he'll be inactive on his social media profiles, especially now that he has the time.

He's ready to rival Michy Batshuayi as the Premier League's social media King, and it could be a very interesting season for fans of both players depending on how things shape up.