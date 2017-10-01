VIDEO: Neymar Hits an Unbelievable Free-Kick as PSG Romp to Victory Over Bordeaux
Neymar may have lost out in the battle to take penalties at the Parc des Princes, but there will now be no doubt about who's on free-kicks following his spectacular effort during Paris Saint-Germain's 6-2 demolition of Bordeaux.
The Brazilian made headlines a few weeks ago for all the wrong reasons as he attempted to publicly undermine Edinson Cavani, the club's usual penalty-taker.
Cavani held firm and took the spot-kick and missed, and reports had recently suggested the Uruguayan was offered €1m to surrender duties to Neymar, which have been denied by the club.
The former Barcelona superstar can take some solace from that fact that he'll be allowed to take free-kicks from now on though, after scoring an absolute screamer against Bordeaux at the weekend.
The 25-year-old found himself just shy of 30 yards out, and whipped a terrific strike into the top left corner from a central position.
It truly was a fantastic hit, and arguably no 'keeper in the world would have saved it, and for Unai Emery, it will be difficult to look past the star for all free-kicks in the future.
PSG romped to victory 6-2 in the end, and are currently top of the pile in Ligue 1 by three points ahead of nearest rivals Monaco.