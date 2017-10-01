Soccer

Watford Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah Shares Delight From His Hospital Bed After West Brom Draw

an hour ago

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, from his hospital bed, was one of the first to congratulate teammate Richarlison after the 20-year-old rescued a dramatic point for the  Hornets during their 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. 

For the second week in a row the Brazilian striker found the back of the net in the dying minutes to increase his side's points haulage, after his 90th minute winner at Swansea City last time out. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

This time around the £11.5m summer signing continued his theme of late goals by expertly guiding his header past the motionless Ben Foster, which was enough for Marco Silva's outfit to salvage a draw from 2-0 down at the Hawthorns.


Following the equaliser, teammate Chalobah, who is currently sidelined indefinitely after having to undergo knee surgery following a training incident, took to Twitter to celebrate Richarlison notching his third of the season. 

The 22-year-old, who joined Watford from Chelsea during the summer on a permanent deal for around £5.5m, was obviously keeping tabs on his new side's fairing during their Premier League clash from his hospital bed, and seemed delighted that the fellow Hornets newbie was able to continue the Hertfordshire side's impressive start to the campaign.  

Even though there is no concrete return date for the England Under 21 international, there are expectations that he will return before the New Year. 

