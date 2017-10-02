Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is finding life at Arsenal quite comfortable, having jumped aboard the Gunner train during the summer from Lyon.

The France striker has scored four times so far this season, and many expect him to reach the levels of former star Thierry Henry at the Emirates in the future.

As good as he's projected to be, Lacazette doesn't mind some help up front, and has jokingly revealed that he will try to recruit Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann for the club soon.

Griezmann was thought to be headed to Manchester United during the last window, but changed his mind after Atletico's transfer ban was upheld and signed a new deal with the Spanish side.

The striker spent time with his pal Lacazette in the United States during the holidays, and the Arsenal man has told Match of the Day magazine (H/T Telegraph) that he will ask him to sign for Arsenal if they ever catch up in London.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"Yeah [Griezmann is my best mate], we are very good friends and have lots of fun," he said.

"Our nicknames for each other are Griezzy and Lacaz. If Griezzy visits me in London, I'm going to ask him to sign for Arsenal!"

He just might get his chance, with Griezmann set to travel to the English capital to play Chelsea in a Champions League group stage match in December.

The Rojiblancos hosted Antonio Conte's side at their new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium last week, losing 2-1, but will be hoping for better results when they make the trip to Stamford Bridge for the second bout.