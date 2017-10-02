Soccer

Arjen Robben Takes Parting Shot at Former Bayern Munich Boss Carlo Ancelotti

A week after failing to show public support for his manager following Bayern Munich's 3-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, Arjen Robben has broken his silence by criticising the training regime the 58-year-old implemented at the Bavarians. 

Ancelotti's position at the Bundesliga outfit was terminated by the Allianz Arena board the day after the German side's humbling in Paris last week, the biggest group stage defeat the club have suffered in the competition in over two decades. 

In the press conference after the match, the Dutch winger refused to comment on the former Chelsea manager's position at the club, stating it was not his place to discuss the speculation surrounding the former midfielder's job security. 

However, there had been speculation on that night that Robben, as well as a handful of other senior players and the Bayern hierarchy, had come to the end of their collective tethers with Ancelotti, which was proven less than 24 hours later. 

But since the 33-year-old's choice of silence seven days ago, a lot in the world has changed, including the wide-man's unwritten mandate to not speak out of turn regarding his former manager. 

According to ESPN FC’s dedicated Bavarians correspondent Mark Lovell, the Holland international was left less than impressed with his ex-boss' training regime during his time with the five-time Champions League winners.

German publication Kicker also stated that a small group of senior players, including Robben, Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm organised private sessions between themselves in order to counteract the issues caused by Ancelotti. 

