Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Backs Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Succeed at Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to succeed at Liverpool.

The England international, who moved to Anfield from Arsenal for £35m on transfer deadline day, has had a difficult start to life at his new club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to establish himself as a starter in Jurgen Klopp's side, but Wright has insisted that he will improve.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“In his mind, he believes he has to go somewhere else to better himself,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It would have taken Oxlade-Chamberlain a lot to move. We’re taking about somebody who is now not in the bosom of Arsenal. The unaccountability of that place.

“He is now in a place where he has to do it. He is learning that right now. Once he does that, he will get to that player I expect him to become. I just keep my fingers crossed for him.”

And former Liverpool winger John Barnes has also defended Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has made three Premier League appearances for the club so far this season.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“Look he’s been there for three or four games,” Barnes told the Daily Express. “Obviously he is one who is going to be here a long time and at the moment he’s not in the side he’s on the bench.

“But I can see him getting into the Liverpool team in one of the three midfield positions sooner rather than later.

“We’re too quick to judge a player when he comes and all of a sudden he doesn’t do well.

“I mean Oxlade-Chamberlain obviously hasn’t worked so far but of course I think it will work because I think he is great player for England and for Liverpool

“Yes things may not have started too well for him but I have no fears about him doing well at Liverpool.”