Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Backs Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Succeed at Liverpool
Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to succeed at Liverpool.
The England international, who moved to Anfield from Arsenal for £35m on transfer deadline day, has had a difficult start to life at his new club.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to establish himself as a starter in Jurgen Klopp's side, but Wright has insisted that he will improve.
“In his mind, he believes he has to go somewhere else to better himself,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“It would have taken Oxlade-Chamberlain a lot to move. We’re taking about somebody who is now not in the bosom of Arsenal. The unaccountability of that place.
“He is now in a place where he has to do it. He is learning that right now. Once he does that, he will get to that player I expect him to become. I just keep my fingers crossed for him.”
And former Liverpool winger John Barnes has also defended Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has made three Premier League appearances for the club so far this season.
“Look he’s been there for three or four games,” Barnes told the Daily Express. “Obviously he is one who is going to be here a long time and at the moment he’s not in the side he’s on the bench.
“But I can see him getting into the Liverpool team in one of the three midfield positions sooner rather than later.
“We’re too quick to judge a player when he comes and all of a sudden he doesn’t do well.
“I mean Oxlade-Chamberlain obviously hasn’t worked so far but of course I think it will work because I think he is great player for England and for Liverpool
“Yes things may not have started too well for him but I have no fears about him doing well at Liverpool.”