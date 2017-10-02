BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Highlights Brilliance of Spurs defender Kieran Trippier

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has given high praise to Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier following his strong performance against Huddersfield.

Spurs eased to a 4-0 away win after Harry Kane's early opener with the result being sealed before the half an hour mark once Ben Davies and Kane again had both added to the scoreline. To drive the nail into the coffin Moussa Sissoko also scored during the 91st minute in what was another convincing away performance.

While a lot of attention would have gone to Kane, the BBC report that Crooks heaped praise on the defender after he not only kept a clean sheet but also provided the assist for the opening goal.

He said: "Trippier's performance, it was of the highest order.

"Everything he seemed to do was done with such finesse and quality. It was a Trippier header that set up Harry Kane's first goal, and it was nothing short of genius."

Trippier joined Tottenham in 2015 after making the switch from Burnley, but when the deal was initially completed Crooks wasn't convinced he was at Spurs' level.

He added "If you had asked me then was this lad capable of playing Champions League football, I would have told you he had an awful lot of work to do."

The right-back put that work in however and while he only received limited game time while Kyle Walker was at the club he still managed to earn an England call up.

With Walker making the move to Manchester City in the summer the position opened up more for Trippier, but he has come under pressure with new signing Serge Aurier also trying to stamp his authority over the position.

However, Aurier was unavailable for the Huddersfield match while he served a one game suspension after receiving a second yellow card during Tottenham's 3-2 win over West Ham and Trippier didn't waste his opportunity to impress boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The win put Spurs in third place five points behind the two Manchester clubs and they will face Bournemouth next where Trippier will be hoping to keep his place in the team.