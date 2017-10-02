Bournemouth Boss Claims 'the Sky Is the Limit' for Midfield Star After Impressive Display

Bournemouth boss, Eddie Howe, has tipped young midfielder Lewis Cook for greatness after an impressive display in a draw against Leicester City.

Cook arrived at the Cherries from Leeds United in July 2016 for £7m, but since then his starts for Bournemouth have been limited by persistent ankle injuries and the presence of on-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere.

"A lot of players in his position would have been disappointed," said manager Eddie Howe as quoted in the Daily Mail.





"Lewis is not that type of character: he's a hard worker, he's diligent, wants to get to the very top, and displayed the attitude that will help get him there."

After a summer where he captained the England Under-20 side to World Cup victory, fans have been excited to see Lewis Cook make his mark on the Premier League. Cook had to wait patiently for his chance, but seems to have delivered in the eyes of the fans and the manager in his first start against Leicester City.

"The sky's the limit for him," said Howe. "More displays like that, he's only going to go one way. He does things on the pitch that surprise you. He's got an eye for a pass that's slightly different to the other players we have."

Bournemouth fans were seemingly impressed with Cook's start in midfield, voting him their man of the match. Meanwhile, Howe has continued to praise the attributes of the young Englishman:

"Lewis is unique to the other midfielders we have," Howe remarked after the game.

"He's certainly got a creative eye: he can play a defence-splitting pass, create chances from nothing, has got a lovely way that he drives the ball through midfield."

Cook and Bournemouth now face a difficult trip to Wembley to play Tottenham Hotspur. Cook himself spoke of needing to remain consistent following the game against Leicester:

"We’ve just got to continue that, stay consistent and take it into the next game. We’ve got a big game at Wembley so we’ve got to be on it."