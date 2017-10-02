Antonio Conte and Chelsea have been hit with a major setback, following news that striker Alvaro Morata could be sidelined for up to six weeks as a result of the hamstring injury that forced him off the pitch against Manchester City on Saturday, per the Mirror.

The Spaniard hit the ground running at Chelsea, scoring six goals in his first six Premier League appearances for the Blues after his summer move from Real Madrid. But he pulled up during Saturday's clash, eventually subbing himself off.

It was initially thought that Morata would be able to return to action after the international break, but the Spanish Football Federation have confirmed that the 24-year-old suffered a grade two hamstring tear that will likely keep him out for all of October plus two weeks into November.

The Blues missed out on signing Fernando Llorente while the transfer window was still open and are now short on attacking options, with Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi the only other recognised striker in the squad.

Eden Hazard, who started the last two matches up front with Morata, could be tasked with spearheading the attack, however, while Spain international Pedro has shown that he can do a job there as well.

The Chelsea camp will be very disappointed by the unfortunate turn of events, though, but their medical team will certainly work round the clock to get the striker back to optimal fitness at the soonest.