Soccer

Craig Shakespeare Explains the Reason Why Star Striker Is Absent From Three Lions Squad

an hour ago

Despite featuring in the full 95 minutes of Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will play no part for England during the international break.

Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare explained that Vardy, who has scored five goals in seven Premier League appearances this season, needed a small break to recharge his batteries ahead of a return to domestic football, according to the Mirror.

"The idea for us and for England, he comes back once he’s had that little bit of a break raring to go again," Shakespeare said after the Foxes' draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. 

"I wasn’t privy to the conversation, the medical departments spoke. It’s never been questioned: Jamie wants to play for England and for Leicester.

"The time now: it’s right to give him this break, just to give a little bit of a rest, to fully recover from the hip injury."

Vardy's scintillating form, in which Saturday's stalemate ended a three-game goalscoring run for the England international, has been marred by the results Leicester have been getting. In the four games that Vardy has found the back of the net, the Foxes have gained just one point.

When club football returns in a fortnight, Leicester City will be hosting Tony Pulis' West Brom at the King Power Stadium. A difficult away trip to Swansea is then on the cards for Shakespeare's side before a matchup against high-flying Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.

