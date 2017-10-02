Everton Prepare Ronald Koeman Successor Shortlist With Former Watford Boss Leading the Way

Everton chiefs are eyeing up former Watford manager Walter Mazzarri as a possible replacement for boss Ronald Koeman, should the Dutchman's poor managerial run continue, according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Blues have secured just seven points from their opening seven fixtures in the top flight, with their latest Premier League clash ending in a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and since speculation has been rife surrounding the 54-year-old's job security.

Such unrest surrounds Goodison Park due to the Merseysiders' over £140m spend during the summer, a sum higher than their weekend overcomers have spent in their entire existence, and the seemingly lack of progression from this on the pitch.

It was reported that the Everton hierarchy, led by the words of the club's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, were to give their full backing to Koeman during the difficult spell and that there were several mitigating circumstances as to why the north west side were enduring such a slump.

However, contradictory to the 62-year-old business man's statement, reports in Italy suggest that the Blues are preparing to line up a number of potential candidates should they feel the need to pull the trigger on the Dutchman.

It is believed that one name at the top of the Goodison Park chiefs' list is that of former Watford boss Mazzarri, who recently spent 12 months in the Premier League as manager of Watford, with suggestions the 56-year-old could even make a trip to Liverpool during the international break to enter discussions with the club.

During his time at the Hornets the Italian recorded a points-per-game haulage of 1.05, maintaining the Hertfordshire club's Premier League status by six points.

Walter Mazzarri’s Premier League season as Watford manager:



37 games

11 wins

7 draws

19 losses

40 goals

63 conceded https://t.co/Wp5rXXjux4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 17, 2017

However, it is unlikely that the faithful Evertonians will be overjoyed to see their club being linked with the ex-midfielder, even though he has enjoyed successful managerial spells at both Inter Milan and Napoli in previous years, as his time in England was one that is easily forgotten.