Ex-England Great Bryan Robson Urges Southgate to Appoint Cahill as Three Lions Captain Ahead of Kane

Former England star Byan Robson has backed Chelsea defender Gary Cahill for the Three Lions captaincy over Spurs star Harry Kane.

Robson, who scored 26 goals from midfield in 90 appearances for his country, reckons that it would be more beneficial for the striker if he didn't have such a responsibility on his back.

England haven't appointed a permanent captain since Wayne Rooney's retirement, and Cahill - along with Kane and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson - are favourites to land the role.

According to Robson, though, defenders and midfielders are better suited to being skippers as they are able to see the team's shape from optimal positions.

"I have never been an advocate of strikers being captain," Robson wrote in the Daily Mail.

"There is a clamour for Harry Kane to lead England and I understand that. He's scoring goals, full of confidence and works his socks off but I wouldn't make him captain.

"It needs to be a centre-half or midfielder as they are closer to the main action and in a better position to assess the team shape.

"The important basic in football is to stay switched on, it's all about what you do next. When a striker misses a chance there's a moment when his head may go down or he ponders what he should have done.

"Behind him, the team need to be in position to regain possession and a centre half is best placed to shift people into place. Generally that's not something a striker thinks about.

"That's why, for me, the captain should be Gary Cahill.

"I had Gary for a three-month spell on loan at Sheffield United when he was 21. Even then he was a good talker and organiser, and he's a quality defender.

"He's worked alongside one of the best captains in John Terry and has taken over his mantle at Chelsea. He's got experience, 57 caps, and when he talks to younger players he will command their respect.

"Don't get me wrong, Kane can inspire those around him, but I'd leave him to concentrate on scoring."