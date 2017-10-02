Former England Manager Believes Reds Striker Will Leave Liverpool After Indifferent Spell

Stuart Pearce thinks Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will eventually leave the club for a new challenge.

Sturridge has only scored one goal this season in the Premier League, but he only made his third start for Liverpool on Sunday in their 1-1 draw at St James Park.

"I think a bit of sharpness and a bit of confidence (are missing).

“I watched the game yesterday and he just didn’t look fully at it."

Sturridge has struggled with injuries in the past few seasons and has found it difficult to cement a starting role.

“I don’t know whether the fact that he’d been left out last season has affected his mentality a little bit and he doesn’t feel loved at the club by Klopp.





“He had a great opportunity yesterday and was okay but you expect him to score goals in games like this."

Liverpool were wasteful in front of goal against Newcastle having 17 shots but only two of them found the target.

With finding it difficult in recent years, Pearce thinks Sturridge will head for the exit: “I think at some stage he’ll leave Liverpool to go onto different pastures. When that is I don’t know.

A lot of that will depend on his form."

Pearce thinks the forward has potential to score goals this season, but with the way he is performing currently he can't see it happening:





“If he can prove he’s got value at Liverpool, he may be the one that gets 20-odd goals this season. But he needs to find that spark and I didn’t see that spark in his play yesterday.”