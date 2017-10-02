Graeme Souness Offers Surprising Assessment of Jonjo Shelvey's Performance Against Liverpool

90Min
October 02, 2017

Graeme Souness isn't known for mincing his words, especially when assessing his former club Liverpool. 

The Scotsman won three European cups and five league titles with the Reds, and has since become renowned for his scathing critiques as a pundit. 

However, though he's often been the first to criticise Jonjo Shelvey's performances in the past, the former Glasgow Rangers manager was glowing in his praise of the Romford-born star following his performance in Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday. 


The Scotsman even suggested that an England recall could be in the offing if Shelvey maintains his form.

Speaking on Sky Sports Super Sunday, Souness said: "I think that one piece of brilliance by Jonjo was outstanding. I hope he's learnt from his most recent mistake.

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"When you look at his stats, pass completion, he'd be mid-table but what he does, he tries the difficult pass and he's capable of delivering the difficult pass as we say today.

"I think he offers a lot as long as he's not got that moment of madness, he's got to get that out of his game, 25 years old, it should be gone by now.

"I'm going to say something daft, I think if he got all his act together, there'd be a shout for him to get back into the England squad."

