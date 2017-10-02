Soccer

Ian Wright Says Newcastle Are 'Perfect' for Out-of-Favour Liverpool Star Daniel Sturridge

37 minutes ago

There was a time when Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was the first name on the Reds' team sheet, however now he is developing into little more than an afterthought rather than key player. 

In the opening games of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp has more than often opted for Roberto Firmino as opposed to natural striker Sturridge, and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes it's time to move on, and the North-East should be the destination.

According to ChronicleLive, Wright told BBC Radio 5Live: "I think Newcastle would be the ideal club for Daniel Sturridge, the fans would take to him there."

In a career marred with injury and unsteady playing time, it is clear to see why Sturridge has fallen out-of-favour in the Liverpool side. 

With acquisitions of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in recent seasons, as well as the progression of Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool have developed into a faster, pacier side, and the 28-year-old is finding life difficult to keep up with his cohorts. 

A change of scenery and a different challenge for Sturridge has every chance of ushering in a new lease of life for the England man, and a move to Tyneside may very well be the right formula. 


Sturridge needs to be the centre of attention and focal point in attack, and without that his form and morale always seem to drop. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He would be a welcome addition into a Newcastle side, who are lacking a commanding force up top. Bringing in Stoke flop Joselu for just £4.3m, manager Rafa Benitez made it quite clear that he was unhappy with Newcastle's transfer policy. 

Bringing in a proven commodity such as Daniel Sturridge would be sure to please the former Liverpool boss.

Newcastle fans are clamouring for a marquee signing, and a move away from Anfield has every chance of reinvigoratin Sturridge's currently floundering career as a second-choice striker at a club where he was once a key man. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters