Ian Wright Says Newcastle Are 'Perfect' for Out-of-Favour Liverpool Star Daniel Sturridge

There was a time when Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was the first name on the Reds' team sheet, however now he is developing into little more than an afterthought rather than key player.

In the opening games of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp has more than often opted for Roberto Firmino as opposed to natural striker Sturridge, and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes it's time to move on, and the North-East should be the destination.

According to ChronicleLive, Wright told BBC Radio 5Live: "I think Newcastle would be the ideal club for Daniel Sturridge, the fans would take to him there."

After watching that yesterday I think Daniel Sturridge is finished as a top striker. That 1/2 of yard of pace as gone #LFC — jonathan jenkins (@jonshinko76) October 2, 2017

In a career marred with injury and unsteady playing time, it is clear to see why Sturridge has fallen out-of-favour in the Liverpool side.

With acquisitions of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in recent seasons, as well as the progression of Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool have developed into a faster, pacier side, and the 28-year-old is finding life difficult to keep up with his cohorts.

A change of scenery and a different challenge for Sturridge has every chance of ushering in a new lease of life for the England man, and a move to Tyneside may very well be the right formula.





Sturridge needs to be the centre of attention and focal point in attack, and without that his form and morale always seem to drop.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He would be a welcome addition into a Newcastle side, who are lacking a commanding force up top. Bringing in Stoke flop Joselu for just £4.3m, manager Rafa Benitez made it quite clear that he was unhappy with Newcastle's transfer policy.

Bringing in a proven commodity such as Daniel Sturridge would be sure to please the former Liverpool boss.

Newcastle fans are clamouring for a marquee signing, and a move away from Anfield has every chance of reinvigoratin Sturridge's currently floundering career as a second-choice striker at a club where he was once a key man.