Is it Time for Leicester City to Finally Move Away From Its Title-Winning Formation?

It's been a hugely disappointing start to the new season for Leicester City with only a sole Premier League win to their name. 

Of course, the fixture list hasn't been kind, City have traveled to Arsenal & Manchester United and played Chelsea and Liverpool. In truth, they were unlucky not to get something at the Emirates and Jamie Vardy missed a penalty against Liverpool that would have earned the Foxes a point. 

The performances though in away matches at Huddersfield and Bournemouth are the ones that are causing City fans concern. Particularly on Saturday on the South Coast, Leicester were hugely fortunate to take a point back to the East Midlands. 

It has led for calls for manager Craig Shakespeare to change City's style of play away from the 4-4-2 formation that brought them the Premier League title two seasons ago. 

Shakespeare is not scared of making big calls having dropped Riyad Mahrez at Bournemouth on Saturday and kept faith with Shinji Okazaki up front, despite the arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho. 

Leicester's Premier League title win was built around a 4-4-2 formation, but with Danny Drinkwater and N'Golo Kanté departed, Leicester lack protection of their back four. Harry Maguire has fitted in well, but Wes Morgan is not getting any younger and could really do with more help from his midfield. 

Maybe a change to a 4-2-3-1 formation could be the answer. Wilfred Ndidi and Andy King could provide the holding midfield roles with Daniel Amartey also able to play there. 

This change of formation could also allow Mark Albrighton and Riyad Mahrez to get forward more often with Okazaki or Iheanacho playing in behind Vardy. 

Shakespeare could really do with a win following the international break to ease the pressure that is building on the Leicester manager. 

The Foxes welcome West Brom to the King Power in their next league game before an away game at Swansea. 

October ends with a home game against an out of form Everton side. Failure to win any of those games could leave Shakespeare in big trouble. 

