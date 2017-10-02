Jose Mourinho Catches Fans Off Guard by Revealing the Four Man Utd Players He Relies on the Most

Jose Mourinho has revealed the four Manchester United players he relies on the most and while one makes sense, the others are quite surprising.

The United boss is enjoying his second season in charge and after bringing in key signings over the last two transfer windows he has transformed the Red Devils back into one of the most dominant sides in the league.

Currently sitting in second, only behind their neighbours Manchester City on goal difference, United are back terrorising defenders with the recently acquired Romelu Lukaku linking well with Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba with the side scoring 21 goals in seven games.

None of these superstars are Mourinho's pillars, however, with the Mirror reporting that he relies on the more defensive players Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

He said: "I need good players, I need good people. I need some people with maturity, I need some people with the concept of team, I know that the new generations are more individual because this is the way the entourage and society makes them.

"So to have people like Mata, Herrera, Valencia, Matic, to have people like them - and I am just giving a few examples, I could give more - is very important because managers, we don't have an easy life now."

All of these players have been strong components of United's success so far this season and while Mata is a forward, he and the more defensive players do not always get the recognition they deserve.

While Matic was fairly predictable, Herrera's name may surprise some fans considering he has only made one league start all season, which came on Saturday during United's 4-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder was a massive part of United's team last season, being named Club Player of the Year, and while he may be impressing off the bench, reports of a falling out between Herrera and Mourinho may be the reason behind the lack of starts.