Liverpool Fans Criticise Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum After Performance in Newcastle Draw

an hour ago

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to criticise the performance of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

The Reds took the lead courtesy of a superb striker from Philippe Coutinho, but were quickly pegged back when Joselu found an equaliser.

And after an afternoon of frustration at St James' Park, some Liverpool supporters targeted Wijnaldum for the bulk of their criticism.

FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-LIVERPOOL

The Dutchman started in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Coutinho, but struggled to make a notable impact on the game.

Wijnaldum has been a regular in Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season, although he is yet to register a goal or assist in 11 appearances.

And Liverpool fans have not spared the 26-year-old in their condemning of Liverpool's display in the north-east.



Prior to his appearance against his former club, Wijnaldum had admitted it would have been "funny" had he scored his first away goal in English football.

“It would be funny if this is the ground where I finally end that wait,” he said, quoted by the  Chronicle. “It’s like a home ground for me. I don’t know why it’s happened that my goals in the past couple of years have all come at home rather than away. It’s never happened to me before.

“You see a lot of times that teams tend to play better at home than away. Maybe that has something to do with it.

“St James’ is a ground I know well. It felt like home during my time there and I hope it will feel like home again on Sunday.”

Unfortunately for Wijnaldum, it didn't go to plan, with former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez setting his side up to restrict the visitors.

