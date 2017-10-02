Soccer

PHOTO: Barcelona Forward Luis Suarez Rips His Own Shirt Off After Missing One-on-One Chance

2 hours ago

Luis Suarez has not been at his best of late for Barcelona and their most recent game against Las Palmas was no different - apart from the fact that he refused to come back onto the pitch after having missed an opportunity to score and completely ripping his shirt.

Suarez wasn't at his best and missed an easy opportunity when one-on-one with the goalkeeper. His frustration clearly got the better of him and so he took his anger out on the Barcelona jersey. Then, he refused to come back out onto the pitch which resulted in his side finishing the game with 10 men.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The city of Barcelona was a strange place heading into the game, with riots occurring in light of the Catalonia independence referendum. People were fighting throughout the city and officials had originally called for the game to be postponed. 

However, the match did eventually go ahead but it was a behind-closed-doors game with the safety of the fans, players and officials in mind.

It was an eery feeling inside the Camp Nou with the 99,000 capacity stadium almost empty, but it didn't stop Barcelona winning the game. A goal from Sergio Busquets and a brace from Lionel Messi sealed the victory for the Catalans.

