Romelu Lukaku Will Not Appear in Los Angeles Court on Monday After Arrest in July

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will not appear in Los Angeles court on Monday after he was arrested in July, Sky Sports have reported.

The 24-year-old was cited for a misdemeanour after five warnings over excessive noise at his Beverley Hills home where he was staying during the summer.

Lukaku was close to completing his £75m move from Everton to United when he was 'arrested' in early July.

He is currently on international duty with Belgium, and will instead send a lawyer to represent him at Los Angeles Airport Courthouse.

A police statement after Lukaku's arrest said: “On July 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli.

“Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 — Excessive Noise.

"The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings.

“These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing.

"Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.”

Lukaku has made an excellent start to his United career, scoring ten goals in his first nine games in all competitions.

He was again on the scoresheet on Saturday as Jose Mourinho's side emphatically dispatched of bottom of the league Crystal Palace with a 4-0 victory.