Stats Reveal Where Tony Pulis' Win Ratio Ranks Amongst Predecessors After Frustrating Watford Draw

Frustration plagued the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon following Richarlison's last-ditch equaliser for Watford in a 2-2 draw, in an encounter which saw West Bromwich Albion waste a 2-0 lead to which Tony Pulis' win ratio has come under some notable scrutiny.

Being denied a first win in six games has caused curiosity to where the Welshman ranks amongst his predecessors at the club, and thanks to managerstats.co.uk (via Birmingham Mail) - it has been revealed that the 59-year-old currently resides in 30th place out of 39 previous bosses - disregarding eight interim managers who only managed to man the helm for less than four league matches - with a victory ratio of just 29.90% in 97 league encounters.

West Bromwich Albion v Watford - Premier League Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

However, if you were to factor in domestic cup fixtures, his win record would rise to 31.03%, but nevertheless, it's a fairly sorry grading in the cold light of day.

Pulis is below names such as Tony Mowbray, Roberto Di Matteo and even his current second in command Gary Megson, although they all inhabited the Baggies' hot-seat in the second tier, meaning that better results may have been easier to come by, of course.

Being above the likes of Ron Atkinson and Bryan Robson does rubber stamp his credentials as a somewhat successful manager in the grand scheme of things, but there's no doubt that Pulis will want to climb the standings to save his face as much as possible.

1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles is the man with the wooden spoon, though. Winning just three matches out of 25 in the 1985/86 campaign with Albion is a measure of the torrid time he had to endure in the dugout.

The manager at the top of the pile is none other than Jesse Carver, who between May 1952 and February 1953, boasts a record of 55.17%. time to step the game up, Pulis.