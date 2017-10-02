Soccer

West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Lays Down by Law by Claiming He Isn't Around to Make Players Happy

an hour ago

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic saw his team record only their second Premier League win of the season in a match against Swansea on Saturday.

The Hammers, who were tipped to have a more-than-decent campaign based on their summer signings, haven't gotten off to as great a start as projected, and now face a real uphill battle.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The under-pressure Bilic doesn't have as many injury problems as he did in recent weeks, but Marko Arnautovic missed the weekend's game with an illness.

A tactical change saw the manager field Andy Carroll and Michail Antonio up front, while Andre Ayew played on the left side of the attack. Ayew, though, was taken off in favour of Arthur Masuaku who laid the assist for Diafra Sakho - another substitute - to score the winning goal.


Manuel Lanzini and Antonio will leave the manager with a selection headache, having returned to the squad. However, Bilic insists that he won't be giving his players minutes for the sole reason of making them happy.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"My job is not to make them happy," said Bilic in quotes cited by football.london. "It’s a bonus if they’re all happy but it’s impossible to have all the players happy."

"I have to make a fine balance. The right balance, between being solid and being dangerous when you have the ball, and sometimes it gives you headache when they’re all fit.

"My job is to look after the team and to treat every one of them in a good and decent way than to try to keep them all on their toes throughout the whole season."

