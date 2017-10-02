West Ham & England Keeper Gives a Refreshingly Honest Account of His International Achievements

Joe Hart has said that his career for the England national team has been a failure for him so far, according to Sky Sports.

30-year-old Hart, currently on loan at West Ham from Man City, has never made it further than a quarter-final with England in a major tournament and has been criticised in the last few years for some high profile errors, particularly during the Three Lions humiliating Euro 2016 exit to Iceland.

Joe Hart is desperate for success in his England career : Goalkeeper Joe Hart says he.. https://t.co/Zxj8buwluS pic.twitter.com/u2P1oI4UNb — Sports News Today❗️ (@sportsnewuk) October 2, 2017

He said: "I want to amass as many caps as I can, I want to be the goalkeeper who plays for England, but I would swap all of that for a trophy or playing an important role in a good summer for the nation. That's my only intention when I play for England."

Hart has been England's first choice goalkeeper since 2010, but faces competition from Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Fraser Forster.

Despite winning four golden gloves awards and five pieces of silverware with City, he was deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola last summer and was shipped out to Serie A's Torino on loan where he endured a hard time, conceding 66 goals in 38 games, the fourth highest in the league.

He has still managed to maintain his spot as England's first choice goalkeeper in that time, but admits he is disappointed with how his career with the Three Lions has gone so far, saying: "It was something I didn't need to dream about - because I didn't think it was possible."

Hart's start to the season at West Ham has been a mixed bag so far, but he has kept three clean sheets in his last four league games for the Hammers, but they still sit 15th in the table with just seven points.