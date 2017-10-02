Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Doctor Warns Man United Striker Against Rushing Back

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's doctor has stressed that Manchester United should not rush the return of the veteran striker.

The 35-year-old is back in light training after tearing his cruciate ligament in the Europa League game against Anderlecht in April.

Ibrahimovic has made a quicker than expected recovery, but his doctor, Dr Freddie Fu, has urged United to remain cautious when easing him back into action.

"He is very strong but soccer is still a combative sport," he said, quoted by Sky Sports. "As a doctor, of course I want to see him return as slow as possible, only when he is fully fit for the game.

"There have been many cases of a player returning prematurely with bad consequences. I have no worry about his injury as it always takes time to fully recover.

"He has a very strong attitude. Even before the operation, he firmly believed he would come back in his soccer career and would not retire just because of the injury."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic, who top scored for United last season with 28 goals, signed a new one-year contract with the club while injured after his original deal expired in the summer.

Dr Fu added: "In fact, the EPL has just started and I am sure Manchester United would not need the player urgently for any crucial game either in the league or European competitions."

The Swedish forward has been included in United's Champions League squad, with a suggestion that he could make a return before the end of the year.

But no concrete date has yet been set for Ibrahimovic's much-anticipated comeback.

