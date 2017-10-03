Agent Reveals Bayern Star Franck Ribery Paid Over €30K for Younger Brother to Join Football Club

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery paid over €30,000 for his younger brother to play football in France, according to a French agent.





The attacker paid French amateur side Bayonne the aforementioned amount in order for his brother Francois - who is four years younger - to obtain a playing license in 2010, following the collapse of his former club Calais.

Bayonne confirmed the story written in a book by the agent, Christophe Hutteau, revealing that the contact was made while the Bayern man was undergoing treatment at a particular facility.





"Franck Ribery paid the federal contract of his brother, which was around €33,000 to €35,000," Jean-Pierre Mainard said to Sud Ouest. "One of our board members met Ribery at CERS in Capbreton where he was undergoing physiotherapy. That's how contact was made."

Sadly, though, it turned out to be a waste of money as Francois would only make three appearances for Bayonne as a result of multiple injuries.