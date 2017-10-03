Awkward! Match of the Day 2 Offensive Subtitles for Newcastle-Liverpool Leave BBC Red-Faced

The BBC were left embarrassed on Sunday night as an error in their subtitling saw the words 'black and white scum' appear on screen.

The 'unfortunate error' came about after commentator Guy Mowbray stated: "Sturridge has scored in all four of his previous Premier League starts at Newcastle. For the Reds against the black and whites, he boasts five goals in five appearances."

As reported by the BBC: "Software confused the word 'comma', spoken by a subtitler, and put 'scum' into the on-screen text."

The awkward error was spotted by football writer Paul Brown, who took to Twitter to present his followers with a screen-grab of the offending moment, with the caption 'MOTD2 subtitler evidently not a Newcastle fan'.

A spokesperson for the corporation said: "Our live subtitling service is normally very accurate and makes our content much more accessible, but there are times when unfortunate errors occur. On this occasion the error was spotted and corrected immediately."

Newcastle came away with a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park in Sunday's game with the Reds, meaning they have now taken 10 points from their first seven matches and sit ninth.

Liverpool dropped to seventh after Arsenal and Burnley beat Brighton and Everton respectively.