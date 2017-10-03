Awkward! Match of the Day 2 Offensive Subtitles for Newcastle-Liverpool Leave BBC Red-Faced

90Min
October 03, 2017

The BBC were left embarrassed on Sunday night as an error in their subtitling saw the words 'black and white scum' appear on screen.

The 'unfortunate error' came about after commentator Guy Mowbray stated: "Sturridge has scored in all four of his previous Premier League starts at Newcastle. For the Reds against the black and whites, he boasts five goals in five appearances."

As reported by the BBC: "Software confused the word 'comma', spoken by a subtitler, and put 'scum' into the on-screen text."

The awkward error was spotted by football writer Paul Brown, who took to Twitter to present his followers with a screen-grab of the offending moment, with the caption 'MOTD2 subtitler evidently not a Newcastle fan'.

A spokesperson for the corporation said: "Our live subtitling service is normally very accurate and makes our content much more accessible, but there are times when unfortunate errors occur. On this occasion the error was spotted and corrected immediately."

Newcastle came away with a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park in Sunday's game with the Reds, meaning they have now taken 10 points from their first seven matches and sit ninth. 

Liverpool dropped to seventh after Arsenal and Burnley beat Brighton and Everton respectively.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters