Manchester City have been dealt yet another blow now that an Argentinian doctor has ruled star forward Sergio Aguero out for six weeks.

The ex-Atletico Madrid man was involved in a car crash in Amsterdam last week and suffered a rib injury that forced him out of City's monumental clash against Premier League champions Chelsea on the weekend.

The forward is said to have hoped for involvement in Argentina's World Cup qualifying matches over the international break, and there were suggestions of him being fit enough to play through the injury and face Stoke City as well when domestic action resumed.

But he is now reported as being very upset, having been ruled out for over a month.

Argentina’s team doctor Donato Villani made the determination, also revealing that the player is in a lot of discomfort and can hardly move around.

“Aguero is in a very bad mood because he was very eager to come and play [for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers] and this incident, which had nothing to do with him, leaves him out of the two games," Villani said to TYC Sports (H/T Goal).

“He will be off the pitch for six weeks. He can't move in his house, or get into or out of the car.”