Everton's supposed hopes of landing Kevin Gameiro have received a boost after reports in Spain alleged that the striker was surplus to requirements.

Atletico Madrid have bolstered their forward line with former star Diego Costa, and his arrival has put the future of Gameiro in doubt.

Marca (via the Liverpool Echo) has now claimed that the France international's chances of remaining at Wanda Metropolitano have shortened significantly, with manager Diego Simeone content to allow Gameiro to leave the club.

That will likely put Everton on red alert for his signature, with a Daily Mirror Report on 27th September speculating that the Toffees would move for the 30-year-old come January.

The Blues are desperate for a new goalscorer after failing to land a replacement for Romelu Lukaku in the summer, and their profligacy in front of goal has resulted in them making a terrible start to the season.

Everton currently lie 16th in the fledgling Premier League table with seven points from as many games, and have found the back of the net on just four occasions in those encounters.

Their form in the Europa Legue has not helped matters with only one point accrued from their opening two matches on the continent, and Ronald Koeman's position as Blues boss has come under increasing pressure in the past few weeks as a result.

Everton were unsuccessful in securing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in the summer window and could opt to chance their hand with making a move for his compatriot Gameiro instead.

Gameiro joined Atletico from fellow La Liga side Sevilla for around £28m in July 2016, and scored a modest 16 goals in 46 appearances for Los Rojiblancos last term.

The Senlis-born footballer's 2017/18 campaign has, however, suffered a slow start due to a niggling groin problem, and the former Lorient ace has been playing catch up ever since.

Indeed, Gameiro has featured just twice for Atletico this season with both appearances coming from the substitutes' bench.

With the 2018 World Cup less than nine months away now, Gameiro may look to depart Spain's capital in the hope that regular first-team football elsewhere could help him play his way into the France reckoning before next June.