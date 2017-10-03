FanView: Does Ronald Koeman Truly 'Get' What Everton Football Club Is All About?

David Moyes had one. So too did Roberto Martinez.

Both of Ronald Koeman's predecessors were gifted with popular chants by the Everton faithful during their respective 11 and three year stints at the helm of the Toffees, regardless of their flaws and weaknesses.



And yet Koeman - a legendary player and someone who commands respect from plenty in footballing quarters - has not been deemed worthy of having a song, original or otherwise, dedicated to him by Blues fans.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Even Oumar Niasse, maligned by all and sundry before his recent revival, has been the beneficiary of a song due to his recent goalscoring exploits.

So why not Koeman? The Dutchman has led Everton back into Europe for the first time in three seasons, made Goodison Park a fortress again last term and has brought in a number of hugely talented players to bolster his senior squad ahead of what was expected to be an even more successful season for the Toffees?

One simple explanation is slowly creeping into the mindest of Evertonians of late: Koeman simply doesn't 'get' what Everton is about.

Utter shambles. 👊😡



No excuses.



I don't want to hear what we all witnessed. I want to hear what he is going to do about it!!



NSNO!! — Michael Ball (@bally03) October 1, 2017

Martinez, for all of his evident faults and infuriating cheerful demeanour during the final few months of his tenure, threw himself into the history of Everton to really gain an understanding of what it meant to be in charge of one of England's most decorated clubs.

Moyes, too, despite his dour personality and oft-times baffling tactics and substitutions, understood what Everton was about and seemed hell-bent on making them a force in the game again before his head was turned by Manchester United's overtures following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Koeman, though, just doesn't appear to have bought into Everton Football Club as a whole.

Do you think Ronald Koeman should be sacked?



Retweet after voting, blues! — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) October 1, 2017

Evertonians won't need to cast their minds back too long to remember how long it took their side's board to bring the 54-year-old to Merseyside from Southampton after Koeman jetted off on two summer holidays before he even entertained the notion of potentially taking over in L4.

The ex-Feyenoord boss, too, has appeared a tad too reserved and flaky when it comes to interactions wit Everton's fanbase too - Koeman preferring the quaint district of Cheshire rather than being in and around the city of Liverpool itself.

Never one to get too ahead of himself with a win and too down with a defeat, Koeman's pragmatism and lack of 'passion' when not on the touch line has also irked Evertonians, and it's no real surprise to see his head being called for by those very fans after some appalling performances and results in recent weeks.

Not calling the team you manage "us" after a defeat @RonaldKoeman pic.twitter.com/V9v9Mlg4i5 — NSNO.co.uk (@nsno) October 1, 2017

Koeman's name, honesty and extensive managerial experience, coupled with Farhad Moshiri's "full support", will mean he won't be sacked in the very near future but something does seem off about his relationship with the club as a whole.

Everton supporters love their legends and heroes, and those that buy into the club's ethos, passion and history are lauded for generations.

No matter how long Koeman is in charge at Goodison, unless the far away dream of Champions League qualification or a trophy is secured, he won't be held in such esteem.

'Getting' what Everton are as a club may help, but recent results and fan backlash may mean it's becoming too late for Koeman to turn feelings towards him around.

