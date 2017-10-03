Manchester City Ace Kevin De Bruyne Lauds Side's 'Winning Mentality' Following Victory Over Chelsea

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has described his team as having a 'winning mentality', following their 1-0 sinking of Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian ace scored the winning goal in a game which saw his side comprehensively outclass the hosts, with the scoreline arguably flattering Antonio Conte's men.

Speaking ahead of Belgium's World Cup 2018 qualification matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Cyprus, via Sky Sports News, the 26-year-old reflected on his club's rampant start to the Premier League campaign, and looked ahead to plans to keep the momentum going after the international break.

What an amazing team. Big win. pic.twitter.com/x5Rl7xACkc — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) September 30, 2017

De Bruyne said: "We are playing very well at the moment and it would have been better to just keep going and be in the same rhythm.

"When we come back [to the Premier League] we just have to try to get that winning mentality again."





The former Wolfsburg star also addressed the celebrations that followed the crucial win at his former club, a moment in which his teammates surrounded him in the dressing room, leaping wildly while chanting his name.

"I was in there. It was a bit noisy but it was nice. Everybody was jumping around. Everybody knew the significance of the game and because I scored the goal everybody was excited."

Manchester City have been relentless in their approach to the opening matches of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign - winning six out of seven matches including crucial wins over Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as dazzling thrashings of the likes of Watford and Crystal Palace.