Soccer

PHOTO: Arsenal Full-Back Saed Kolasinac Poses With German Winger Linked With Gunners Move

an hour ago

Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac posed for a picture on Instagram with PSG winger Julian Draxler - a player long linked with the English club - as he presented the German with a belated birthday gift, The Sport Review reports.  


The Bosnian defender joined Arsenal this summer from German side Schalke to bolster their somewhat unstable defence.

He has already become a fan favourite with his unmatched physicality and efficient style of defending that has improved Arsenal hugely when under defensive pressure. 

The 24-year-old defender scored his first competitive Arsenal goal in the Europa League in a 3-1 home win against Koln, however Kolasinac has also already got himself two assists from six appearances in the Premier League. 

Kolasinac and Draxler spent four years together at Schalke and are extremely close friends. Draxler then left the German club to go to rivals Wolfsburg in 2015 and moved on to PSG a year later. 

The Instagram post may cause some excitement for Arsenal fans as there is a rumour circulating of a potential swap deal between Arsenal and PSG involving Julian Draxler going to Arsenal and Alexis Sanchez going the other way to the French capital. 

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-SCHALKE-WOLFSBURG

Draxler captioned his Instagram photo, "Thanks to my boys for the belated birthday gift" and then tagged Kolasinac and their other close friends in the caption. 

Arsenal fans believe that this could be the start of something, because Draxler is an extremely talented attacking player that would slot right into the Arsenal system. 

He would be equally effective behind the striker or supporting the centre forward from the wing in Arsenal's 3-4-3 formation. 

