Relationship Between Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique Said to Be Completely 'Broken'

The already tense and rocky relationship between Spanish defensive duo Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos has reportedly reached breaking point after this weekend's goings on surrounding the Catalan independence referendum.

Sunday saw Spanish police fire rubber bullets at those trying to vote for Catalan independence from Spain, while Barcelona were forced to play their La Liga match with Las Palmas behind closed doors out of security concerns.

David Ramos/GettyImages

In response, Pique stood up for his home of Catalonia, claiming that he would be happy to leave the Spanish national side if it meant that independence was granted - a move that has not gone down well with fans of the national team.

Before the weekend, Sergio Ramos criticised Pique for his stance on the vote (his centre-back partner in favour of independence), and now, after Pique's reaction to the way that the police treated civilians at the weekend, AS report that their relationship is beyond repair.

As banner-men for their respective rival clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, the pair have always been at each others' throats - yet always managed to patch it up whilst on international duty.

Pique entered Spain training on Tuesday morning to an echo of jeers from the Spanish crowd - which was subsequently abandoned 20 minutes later. Signs were shown in anger of Pique's recent statement regarding his future at international level - "Pique b*****d Spain is your nation" and "Pique Out" being the most notable.

The Barcelona defender may be forced to quit the national side regardless of Catalonia's independence, the Spanish fans showing pure hatred towards the man involved in the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 triumphs.



