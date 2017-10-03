Zinedine Zidane Admits Real Madrid Squad Are 'Disappointed' for Goal-Less Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid coach Zinedine has revealed that he and his Los Blancos squad are 'disappointed' for Cristiano Ronaldo after the superstar yet again failed to score his first La Liga goal of the season during the weekend's win over Espanyol.

Some have suggested that Ronaldo is fatigued after summer exertions at the Confederations Cup with Portugal, but Zidane claims that isn't the case.

"It is not that he is tired, just the opposite - he was out for a lot of games," the Frenchman is quoted as saying by ESPN.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"We are a bit disappointed for him as he has not yet scored in La Liga, but this is football. His assist for Isco was phenomenal. I hope things change in the next game."

Ronaldo has scored five goals so far this season - two Champions League braces and one in the Spanish Super Cup - but hasn't found the net in any of his three league appearances.

The 32-year-old of course missed the first four games of the league season after having a one-game ban extended to five after pushing a referee during the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Ronaldo is currently on international duty with Portugal, for whom he has scored a UEFA record 14 goals in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, and will hope to steer his country to victory in their last two games as they look to topple Switzerland to finish top of Group B.

When club football resumes later this month, it will be Getafe next up for Ronaldo and Real.